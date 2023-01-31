Fei USD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC on major exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $422.92 million and approximately $546,855.21 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000217 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019046 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00215077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002813 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,156.59 or 0.99990002 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99656337 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $808,800.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

