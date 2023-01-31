Fetch.ai Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $50.51 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $226.87 million and approximately $50.51 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00084735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00058248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00025905 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

