Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives $1,350.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,350.00.

FQVTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital lowered Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,150 ($14.20) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 1,200 ($14.82) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

