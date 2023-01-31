Financial Analysis: Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) versus Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD)

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Auddia and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Playtika 0 8 2 0 2.20

Auddia presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 259.71%. Playtika has a consensus price target of $15.96, suggesting a potential upside of 56.79%. Given Auddia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Auddia is more favorable than Playtika.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Auddia has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playtika has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.6% of Auddia shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Playtika shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -99.84% -95.60% Playtika 11.02% -130.35% 9.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auddia and Playtika’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 158.21 -$14.01 million N/A N/A Playtika $2.58 billion 1.42 $308.50 million $0.71 14.34

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Auddia.

Summary

Auddia beats Playtika on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Uk Ii Limited.

