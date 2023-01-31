First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNY traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.72. 4,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $68.92.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 405.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period.

