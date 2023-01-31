First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Down 10.5% in January

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ FYT traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.80. 50,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,885. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $52.91.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.246 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
