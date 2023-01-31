First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Down 10.5% in January

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FYT traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.80. 50,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,885. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $52.91.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.246 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $5,156,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 124.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 65,221 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $2,895,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $2,163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 48.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 37,427 shares during the last quarter.

