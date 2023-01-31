Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Down 12.1% in January

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 918,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,589. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $197.15. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Five Below

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.48.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

