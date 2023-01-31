Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $40.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fiverr International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Fiverr International by 1,856.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Fiverr International by 26,693.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiverr International

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

