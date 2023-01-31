freenet (FRA:FNTN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €22.56 ($24.52) and last traded at €22.52 ($24.48). Approximately 191,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.31 ($24.25).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNTN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.35) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on freenet in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.83) price target on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) price objective on freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

freenet Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.20.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

