General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $228.07 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.50 and a 200-day moving average of $236.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.