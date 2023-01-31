General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $36.29, but opened at $38.93. General Motors shares last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 6,334,226 shares trading hands.

The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

