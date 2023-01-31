Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $265,548.92 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 145,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $265,548.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,199,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,662,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. 18,135,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,682,479. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.68. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,658,000 after buying an additional 40,099,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 144,384,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565,211 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,514,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532,370 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,185 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,190,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after buying an additional 778,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

