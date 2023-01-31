Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $31.05

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.05, but opened at $32.94. Green Plains shares last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 304,092 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Green Plains Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Plains

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $954.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, CFO James E. Stark bought 787 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,065.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,683,000 after buying an additional 1,181,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Green Plains by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after acquiring an additional 290,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266,997 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 9.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,608,000 after acquiring an additional 330,583 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Green Plains by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76,362 shares during the period.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also

