GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $32.75 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001890 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $32.75 million and approximately $7,167.94 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008970 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005394 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.