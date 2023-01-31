Hamilton Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,182 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 544,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 10.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,017,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,780,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITUB shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.