Hamilton Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Hamilton Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,776,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 588,799 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,077,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after buying an additional 307,949 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NULV stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.13. 391,277 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34.

