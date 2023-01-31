Hamilton Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hamilton Capital LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,852,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

