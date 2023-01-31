Hamilton Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hamilton Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $569,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $259.35. The company had a trading volume of 144,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,587. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.94. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

