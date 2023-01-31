Head to Head Analysis: Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) & 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Life Sciences N/A 7.85% 5.57% Actinium Pharmaceuticals -2,885.09% -41.64% -30.88%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Life Sciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Actinium Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 180 Life Sciences and Actinium Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 218.67%. Given Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Actinium Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than 180 Life Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

180 Life Sciences has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A -$20.33 million ($7.20) -0.46 Actinium Pharmaceuticals $1.14 million 248.99 -$24.77 million N/A N/A

180 Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

180 Life Sciences beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. The company was founded by Marc Feldmann, Lawrence J. Steinman, and Jonathan B. Rothbard on September 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center. The company also offers clinical and preclinical development programs that utilize multiple isotopes, including Actinium-225, Iodine-131, and Lutetium-177 directed at multiple validated cancer targets, including CD45, CD33, CD38, CD47, HER2, and HER3 for targeted conditioning prior to cell and gene therapies, such as bone marrow transplant and cancer therapeutics as single agents or in combination with other therapeutic modalities. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to develop theranostics for solid tumor indications; EpicentRx, Inc that focuses on a novel CD47 immunotherapy targeted radiotherapy; and AVEO Oncology that focuses on developing a HER3 targeting ARC for solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

