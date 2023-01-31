Head to Head Comparison: Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) versus CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF)

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) and CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Udemy has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIBT Education Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and CIBT Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy -23.37% -36.30% -18.45% CIBT Education Group -21.48% 10.27% 4.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

73.3% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Udemy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of CIBT Education Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Udemy and CIBT Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $518.16 million 3.42 -$80.03 million ($1.08) -11.61 CIBT Education Group $56.14 million 0.48 -$11.76 million ($0.19) -2.09

CIBT Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Udemy. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CIBT Education Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Udemy and CIBT Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 3 4 0 2.57 CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Udemy presently has a consensus price target of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 44.87%. Given Udemy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than CIBT Education Group.

Summary

Udemy beats CIBT Education Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies. In addition, it recruits international students and provides on-ground concierge services for kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects; and offers serviced apartments and a hotel for domestic and international students as well as working professionals in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

