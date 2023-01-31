Head-To-Head Contrast: Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) versus Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA)

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) and Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dermata Therapeutics and Selecta Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$7.90 million N/A N/A Selecta Biosciences $85.08 million 3.17 -$25.69 million $0.12 14.67

Dermata Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Selecta Biosciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermata Therapeutics N/A -119.62% -103.21% Selecta Biosciences 33.67% 32.84% 12.35%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Dermata Therapeutics and Selecta Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Dermata Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selecta Biosciences has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Dermata Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Selecta Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of Dermata Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Selecta Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dermata Therapeutics and Selecta Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermata Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Selecta Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dermata Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.68%. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Dermata Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dermata Therapeutics is more favorable than Selecta Biosciences.

Summary

Selecta Biosciences beats Dermata Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dermata Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea. It is also developing DMT410 that has completed Phase Ib POC trials for the treatment of hyperhidrosis and aesthetic conditions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Selecta Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation. The firm’s proprietary pipeline includes SVP-enabled enzyme, oncology and gene therapies. The company was founded by Omid C. Farokhzad, Robert S. Langer Jr., and Ulrich von Andrian in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.