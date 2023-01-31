Head to Head Survey: Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) vs. Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) and Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Artivion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -72.02% -63.91% Artivion -13.21% -0.81% -0.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Artivion shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Artivion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $290,000.00 36.00 -$10.42 million ($0.78) -0.80 Artivion $298.84 million 1.68 -$14.83 million ($1.04) -11.97

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Artivion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aethlon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Artivion. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artivion has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aethlon Medical and Artivion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Artivion 0 1 4 0 2.80

Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 537.55%. Artivion has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.77%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Artivion.

Summary

Artivion beats Aethlon Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment is involved in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in 1991 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc. focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, and On-X products. The Preservation Services segment provides cardiac and vascular tissue preservation services. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

