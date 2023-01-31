Hedera Price Tops $0.0642 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $29.89 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00084975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00058833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00025763 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001930 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,411,389,309 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,321,887,309.421402 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06441335 USD and is down -5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $40,262,011.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

