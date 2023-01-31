Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

HP has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE HP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,296. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 968.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth about $1,860,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

