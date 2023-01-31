Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
HP has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance
NYSE HP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,296. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 968.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth about $1,860,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
