HI One Day Volume Hits $648,594.03 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, HI has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $67.23 million and approximately $648,594.03 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00030052 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000216 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019052 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00215190 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002814 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

