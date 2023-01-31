High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 6.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 394,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in High Tide by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in High Tide by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,882 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of High Tide by 162.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of HITI stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. 797,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,564. The company has a market capitalization of $114.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. High Tide has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

About High Tide

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that High Tide will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

