Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HWM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.12. 368,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,032. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

