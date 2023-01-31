HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Down 3.5%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $335.36 and last traded at $336.83. 49,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 672,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $348.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $443.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $2,288,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,472,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,247,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,309 shares of company stock worth $20,357,963. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in HubSpot by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,740,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

