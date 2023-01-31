Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Update

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,490,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 11,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Hut 8 Mining Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,191,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,122,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.51 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.