ICON (ICX) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $194.78 million and $7.68 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 946,018,585 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 945,778,965.7884377 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.20035586 USD and is down -8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $10,854,961.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.