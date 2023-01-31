ICON (ICX) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $194.78 million and $7.68 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
ICON Profile
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 946,018,585 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 945,778,965.7884377 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.20035586 USD and is down -8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $10,854,961.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
Buying and Selling ICON
