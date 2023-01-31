IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.98 to $2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. IDEX also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50 to $8.80 EPS.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $6.69 on Tuesday, hitting $239.68. 535,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.50.

In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,458,000 after acquiring an additional 93,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 344,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,099,000 after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

