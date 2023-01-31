ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 4.2%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 116,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,640,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
ImmunityBio Stock Up 3.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
