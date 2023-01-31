ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 4.2%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 116,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,640,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 6.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 168.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 11.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 207,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.