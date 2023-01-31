Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.49

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.49 and last traded at $82.44, with a volume of 272761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Ingevity Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingevity

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 29.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 63.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Stories

