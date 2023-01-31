Insider Buying: Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) Director Michael Aubrey Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Origin Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. 100,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $47.28.
Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday.
About Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.