Insider Buying: Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) Director Michael Aubrey Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. 100,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $47.28.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

