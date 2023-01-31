Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Sells $273,071.10 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 10,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $273,071.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,050.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $204,805.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 624,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,921. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 226.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

FLYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

