Insider Selling: Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) CEO Sells 34,000 Shares of Stock

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.20. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFIN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Triumph Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

