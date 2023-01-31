Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sells 1,429 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Yuchun Lee sold 4,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.96, for a total transaction of $1,255,840.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, hitting $323.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $225.28 and a 52 week high of $325.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

