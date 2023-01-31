inSure DeFi One Day Volume Tops $1.54 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $64.78 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00046926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000215 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019045 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00215525 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002820 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, "inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00243337 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,640,287.46 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

