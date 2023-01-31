Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,655 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 35,531 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.48.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

