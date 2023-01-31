Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,324 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

INTC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.93. 21,874,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,503,664. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

