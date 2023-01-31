Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,730,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 72,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.26. 52,506,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,035,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.