Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.02.

Intel Trading Down 0.7 %

INTC opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,214,000 after acquiring an additional 485,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

