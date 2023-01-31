Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.02.

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. The company has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intel by 15.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

