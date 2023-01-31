Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,849 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,862 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,162,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,483,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 54,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,046. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22.

