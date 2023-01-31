Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ball (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,850 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 148% compared to the typical volume of 1,147 put options.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $2,380,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Ball Stock Performance
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ball Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ball’s payout ratio is 27.03%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
