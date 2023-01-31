Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ball (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,850 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 148% compared to the typical volume of 1,147 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Ball alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $2,380,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $57.29. 315,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,245. Ball has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $97.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ball’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.