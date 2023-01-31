Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Shares Down 21.5%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY – Get Rating) traded down 21.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.57. 302,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Ipsidy Stock Down 21.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

Ipsidy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.