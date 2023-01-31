iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,615 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $557,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,065,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 52,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $60.64. 102,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,462. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08.

