iStar (NYSE:STAR) Shares Gap Down to $9.15

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $8.73. iStar shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 73,362 shares trading hands.
STAR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
