iStar (NYSE:STAR) Shares Gap Down to $9.15

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $8.73. iStar shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 73,362 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iStar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iStar by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iStar by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iStar by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC now owns 903,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 741,464 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.