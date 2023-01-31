J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports.

SBRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.46) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.54) to GBX 213 ($2.63) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 233.25 ($2.88).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Price Performance

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 262.80 ($3.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The stock has a market cap of £6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,051.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 212.93. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 168.70 ($2.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 299.31 ($3.70).

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

J Sainsbury Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.