JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€15.60” Price Target for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.60 ($16.96) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DEC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($23.80) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €20.40 ($22.17) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.39) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

JCDecaux Price Performance

Shares of DEC stock opened at €20.62 ($22.41) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €18.50 and a 200-day moving average of €15.76. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($29.37) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($40.11).

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

